Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 1,186 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,384 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 6,388 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Autodesk by 8.4% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,075 shares of the software company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,558 shares of the software company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 3.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the software company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,096 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk Stock Performance

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,485.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,653. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $219.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.78.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

