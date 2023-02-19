Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,446 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $62,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 2,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Lam Research by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $495.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.47. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $582.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price objective on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

