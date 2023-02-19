Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 1,933 The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.53.

Boston Beer Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SAM opened at $329.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.05. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.00 and a 12-month high of $422.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $355.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.48.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.76 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Beer Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.