Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 4,440 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Timken were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,420,000 after buying an additional 112,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,089,000 after buying an additional 19,888 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,134,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,218,000 after buying an additional 44,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,882,000 after buying an additional 130,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 54.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after buying an additional 562,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Timken Trading Up 0.5 %

TKR stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.61.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,239,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $25,294,514.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

