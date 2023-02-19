BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.05.

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Northern Trust stock opened at $96.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.22. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $121.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.86%.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.