Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,345,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $91.03 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.60 and a 200-day moving average of $84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

