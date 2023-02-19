BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.69 Million Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in VeriSign by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in VeriSign by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.76, for a total value of $417,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,221,666.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,171,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.76, for a total transaction of $417,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,221,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,293 shares of company stock worth $14,799,885. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VeriSign stock opened at $204.71 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $228.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.97.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading

