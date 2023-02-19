Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 2,603 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,573,016,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,191,205,000 after acquiring an additional 107,715 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,468,000 after acquiring an additional 128,338 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $854,021,000 after buying an additional 307,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $876,948,000 after buying an additional 60,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

UNP stock opened at $201.59 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $123.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.