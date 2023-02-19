General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,239,000 after purchasing an additional 31,242 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $549,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 276,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $83.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.38. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $84.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,768.00, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.