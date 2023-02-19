Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,061 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Corteva worth $60,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corteva Trading Down 1.5 %

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Corteva stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.14.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

See Also

