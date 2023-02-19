Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 2,111 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $247.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.89.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

