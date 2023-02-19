Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 110,295 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,295 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

ETRN stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is -13.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.69.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.