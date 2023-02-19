Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $53.91 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $53,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Synopsys by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Natixis increased its position in Synopsys by 1,314.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 12,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $354.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.58. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.