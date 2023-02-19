Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 102.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,682 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.28% of Cincinnati Financial worth $39,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 28,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $127.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.16. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.