Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 257 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,813,000 after acquiring an additional 139,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Seagen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,730,000 after acquiring an additional 405,593 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Seagen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,675,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,386,000 after acquiring an additional 14,316 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Seagen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SGEN opened at $162.53 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink cut shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $142.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $75,550.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,125,120.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $75,550.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,125,120.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,077.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,515 shares of company stock valued at $5,326,631 in the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.