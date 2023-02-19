Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 710,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,474 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of American Electric Power worth $61,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 508.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cfra dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.18.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

NASDAQ AEP opened at $92.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.97. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

