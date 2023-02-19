Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,051,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,777 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $60,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.47 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $69.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.95.

