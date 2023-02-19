Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock worth $904,924,000 after purchasing an additional 58,934 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,934,110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $414,577,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock worth $305,545,000 after buying an additional 374,086 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,432,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $246,334,000 after buying an additional 40,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $219.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.78.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.82.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $599,653. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.