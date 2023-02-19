Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,686 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Umpqua by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 699,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Umpqua by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $21.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). Umpqua had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

