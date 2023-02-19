Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 101.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 182.5% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 45,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after buying an additional 29,264 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.0% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $192.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $196.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.97.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.85%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $987,599.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,101.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,187 shares of company stock worth $6,243,167 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Cowen increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.32.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

