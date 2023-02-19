BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 10,429 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,429 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,208,000 after buying an additional 572,884 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after buying an additional 274,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

CNP opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

