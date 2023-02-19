Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 12,304 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in WestRock were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in WestRock by 49.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,044,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,765 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 12.7% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,946,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,520 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 71.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,046 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 122.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,484,000 after purchasing an additional 973,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in WestRock by 17.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,655,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,801,000 after purchasing an additional 681,756 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other WestRock news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Down 1.6 %

WestRock stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Recommended Stories

