King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 121,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $44.40 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $50.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.72.

