PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,979,281,000 after buying an additional 1,963,056 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,682,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,335,750,000 after purchasing an additional 285,651 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,346,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $611,347,000 after purchasing an additional 76,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $129.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $150.54.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.55.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

