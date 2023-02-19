BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,592 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,930 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 444.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,852,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,251 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,174,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,994 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 108.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,654,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,843,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,695 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $43.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $53.83.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

