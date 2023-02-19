King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $275,000 Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 103.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

Progressive Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,559 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,069 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $141.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $100.81 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The firm has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 119.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

