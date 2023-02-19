King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,149 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Equity Residential stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.33. Equity Residential has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 121.36%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

