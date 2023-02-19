Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,816 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,253,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,605,450,000 after acquiring an additional 346,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 131.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,730 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,382,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,768,000 after acquiring an additional 50,881 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,048,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,834,000 after acquiring an additional 91,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.84. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ACGL. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.