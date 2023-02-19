Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.29 Million in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of IR stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $58.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.82%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

