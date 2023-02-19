BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of State Street by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,608,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,458,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in State Street by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,572,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $216,905,000 after acquiring an additional 185,913 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in State Street by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,584,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,189,000 after acquiring an additional 96,321 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in State Street by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,251,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,920,000 after acquiring an additional 58,655 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Trading Down 1.4 %

STT opened at $92.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.77.

State Street Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.