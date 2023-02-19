BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 405.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $303.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $402.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $314.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.78.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

