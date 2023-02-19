BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,437 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,777,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $117,183,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,981,000 after acquiring an additional 362,953 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,111,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,014,000 after acquiring an additional 311,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after acquiring an additional 248,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA opened at $249.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.53. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.65 and a 1 year high of $271.56.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,381.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

