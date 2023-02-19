Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 23.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,342,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,070,000 after purchasing an additional 252,013 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,261,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,944,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,064,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,796,000 after acquiring an additional 55,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 4.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $36.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.33.

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.