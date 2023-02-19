Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 82.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.15.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $85.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

