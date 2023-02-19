Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 576,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,625 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $13,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,770,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,002 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,956,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,165,000 after buying an additional 538,544 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,129,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,618,000 after buying an additional 241,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,859,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,669,000 after buying an additional 42,598 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,491,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,400,000 after buying an additional 501,445 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 13,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $553,406.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 316,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,966.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,492. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

NYSE TPX opened at $42.70 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $44.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.78.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 402.92% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

See Also

