Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 1,076 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $14,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $48,853,000 after acquiring an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,392,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 583,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $122,374,000 after acquiring an additional 137,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.74.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $228.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.02 and its 200 day moving average is $241.41. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.85%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

