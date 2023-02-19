Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $15,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 879,800 shares of company stock worth $71,771,122. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amphenol Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

NYSE APH opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $82.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

