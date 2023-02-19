DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stake Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $50,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.4% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.0% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 621 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

DexCom Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $114.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.37 and its 200-day moving average is $102.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $134.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.99.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $6,033,990.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,254,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $6,033,990.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,254,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,876 shares of company stock valued at $12,562,898 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.