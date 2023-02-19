EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,997 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $15,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EOG opened at $118.42 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.14.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

