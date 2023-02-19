Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,284,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,846 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.56% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $50,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

PZA stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $26.08.

