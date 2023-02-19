FDx Advisors Inc. Has $312,000 Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $390,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $123.66 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $144.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.14 and its 200-day moving average is $111.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.43%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

