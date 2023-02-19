45,200 Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after acquiring an additional 147,014 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after buying an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,219,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,088,000 after buying an additional 491,047 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,998,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,539,000 after buying an additional 130,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after buying an additional 1,313,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $80.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 64.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,751.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,751.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $128,408.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,455.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,601 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “inline” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.13.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

