Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 175,479 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,479 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIRI. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Sirius XM by 207.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941,989 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 63.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,638 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sirius XM by 22.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 20.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,901,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sirius XM by 38.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,763,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sirius XM Price Performance

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Sirius XM Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.