Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $456,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,291.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 1.7 %

MercadoLibre Profile

MELI opened at $1,100.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,275.82. The company has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 205.00 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,011.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $945.90.

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.