Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,901 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Cummins worth $53,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,939,000 after acquiring an additional 691,053 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Cummins by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,082,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,873,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cummins by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,634,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,277,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cummins by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,513,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,116,000 after buying an additional 31,335 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.13.

Insider Activity

Cummins Stock Performance

In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $257.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.15. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $259.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.24 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

