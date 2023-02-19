Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,285 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $55,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 293.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,100,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,294,000 after buying an additional 7,530,547 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,782,000 after buying an additional 1,654,974 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,334,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,008,000 after buying an additional 1,054,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after buying an additional 912,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $104.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.12. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $105.45. The stock has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.