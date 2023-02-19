IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,958 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $61,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQV. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 14,549.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022,902 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,364,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,263 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,868,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,870,909,000 after purchasing an additional 315,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,078,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,687,000 after purchasing an additional 211,026 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.79.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQV opened at $219.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.89. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $254.94. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

