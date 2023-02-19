Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,419 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $31,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WST. UBS Group began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $313.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.13 and its 200-day moving average is $261.80. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $424.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 27.00%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

