FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 394 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Entergy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $109.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.75 and its 200 day moving average is $111.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.80.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

