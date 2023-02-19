Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,129 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in eBay by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,523,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $556,632,000 after purchasing an additional 87,950 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in eBay by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $288,629,000 after purchasing an additional 597,447 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in eBay by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $396,604,000 after purchasing an additional 27,314 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $264,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in eBay by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,863,863 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $161,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Trading Down 0.9 %

EBAY stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.55, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

eBay Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.89.

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.